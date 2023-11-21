MLB hires Josh Clark to oversee video content distribution in wake of Diamond bankruptcies

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made another addition to its broadcast department as it adapts following the bankruptcy of the Diamond Sports Group’s regional sports networks, hiring Josh Clark to the new position of senior vice president of content distribution. Clark will report to Kenny Gersh, MLB’s executive vice president of media and business development, and will oversee distribution agreements for local media, the MLB Network, MLB.TV and the Extra Innings cable package. Diamond’s companies filed for bankruptcy protection in March. MLB took over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games on May 31 and Arizona Diamondbacks games on July 18.

