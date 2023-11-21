NATO head says violence in Kosovo unacceptable while calling for constructive dialogue with Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the recent violent outbreaks in Kosovo were unacceptable and perpetrators must be brought to justice. Stoltenberg was in Serbia on Tuesday, the second day of his tour of the countries in the volatile Western Balkans. His trip reflects Western concerns over the stability of the volatile Balkan region that went through a series of wars in the 1990s. Serbia and Kosovo witnessed a spike in tension following two violent incidents in May and September as the war raged in Ukraine. Stoltenberg urged Serbia and Kosovo to engage “constructively” in a European Union-mediated dialogue aimed at normalizing relations between them.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.