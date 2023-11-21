NFL’s look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has never been so balanced — off the field. Once reserved for men only, America’s most popular sport is being changed by women. In recent years, they’ve moved into prominent positions throughout the league with several rising to decision-making executive roles to redraw pro football’s hierarchy. From front offices to coaching staffs, the league is finally beginning to mirror society as women get jobs that once went only to men. This season, 222 women are working in full-time coaching or football operations roles in the NFL, a modest jump from 199 last year but a massive 141% gain since 2020.

