Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit

Published 9:12 AM

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Shildt has been hired as manager of the San Diego Padres, returning to the dugout two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance. The Padres announced Tuesday that Shildt had been given a two-year contract. Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller.

Associated Press

