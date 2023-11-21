Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Shildt has been hired as manager of the San Diego Padres, returning to the dugout two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance. The Padres announced Tuesday that Shildt had been given a two-year contract. Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller.