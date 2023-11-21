Poland set to get more than 5 billion euros in EU money after commission approves recovery plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — Poland is expected to receive more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in EU funds after the European Commission gave a positive assessment of the country’s revised plan for green reforms and investments. The money is part of the bloc’s program aimed at helping the 27 nations recover from the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year and help them reduce their dependance to Russian fossil fuels. Following the EU’s executive arm’s proposal, the Council representing the 27 EU countries has four weeks to give its greenlight for the disbursement of money. The announcement came a month after an election in Poland secured a parliamentary majority to pro-EU parties aligned with Donald Tusk, a former EU Council president.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and VANESSA GERA Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.