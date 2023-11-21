Slovakia’s new government led by populist Robert Fico wins a mandatory confidence vote

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s new government has won a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament. The government is led by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has ended the country’s military aid for Ukraine. The confidence vote passed by 78 votes to 65 in the 150-seat Parliament. Fico returned to power after his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia’s Sept 30 parliamentary election. He formed a parliamentary coalition government with the leftist Hlas, or Voice, party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party. Fico’s critics worry that his return to power could lead Slovakia to abandon its pro-Western course in other ways, following the example of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.