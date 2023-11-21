Stockholm city hall backs Olympic bid ahead of key IOC meeting for 2030-2034 Winter Games candidates

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Stockholm city council has publicly supported Sweden’s latest bid to host the 2030 Olympics ahead of key meetings Tuesday for potential Winter Games hosts. An International Olympic Committee panel is taking online presentations from would-be hosts to prepare for decisions scheduled for next week. The IOC executive board will meet in Paris over three days through Dec. 1. The board aims to pick preferred candidates for staging the Winter Games in 2030 and 2034. Salt Lake City is widely favored for 2034. The options for 2030 are Sweden, France and Switzerland. Final votes are expected in July.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.