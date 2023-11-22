2 charged with operating sex ring that catered to wealthy clients will remain behind bars for now

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two people accused of operating a high-end brothel network with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs will remain behind bars for now. Lawyers for Han Lee and Junmyung Lee agreed to a voluntary order of detention during a brief court hearing on Wednesday, two weeks after their arrest. The judge entered the order without prejudice, which means defense lawyers can move for their release at a later date. Their attorneys declined to comment after the hearing. Authorities have said the commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and northern Virginia catered to politicians, company executives, military officers, lawyers, professors and other well-connected clients.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.