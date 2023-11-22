4 Indian soldiers, 1 suspected militant killed in fighting in disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Four Indian soldiers and a suspected rebel were killed in a gunbattle in disputed Kashmir. The fighting started Wednesday after Indian troops started searching in the forests and intermittent firing continued all day. Troops continued their search Thursday in Rajouri district near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the region between India and Pakistan. The army said rebels were injured in the gunbattle and were surrounded by Indian troops. There was no independent confirmation. India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir and claim it in its entirety. Militants in the Indian-controlled portion have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

