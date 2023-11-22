A hand grenade explosion triggered by a quarrel at a market injures 10 people in southern Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Authorities in Kosovo say a hand grenade has exploded in an animal market in a southern city and 10 people are injured. A police statement said they arrested one of the three suspects while the other two remain at large following the explosion in Prizren, 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of the capital Pristina. One of them hurled the grenade after a quarrel in the market. The injured were hospitalized but their condition was not life-threatening. Police said they were pursuing the two others and that an investigation is ongoing.

