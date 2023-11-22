A former Canadian RCMP intelligence official is found guilty of breaching secrets law

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A jury has found a senior intelligence official in Canada’s national police force guilty of breaching the country’s secrets law. Jurors declared Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so. Ortis had pleaded not guilty to all charges, including violating the secrets law by revealing classified information to three individuals in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance. He testified he offered secret material to targets in a bid to get them to use an online encryption service set up by an allied intelligence agency to spy on adversaries.

