Air Force base defends itself from claims of political bias over conservative rally warning

The Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is defending itself from claims of political bias after an unofficial message cautioning airmen to not attend a conservative political rally began circulating on social media. At issue is the Dakota Patriot Rally, an event held Friday featuring a pro-Trump group known as Turning Point Action. A message that was re-posted to a public Facebook page and was purported to be from base leadership warned that the speaker was from an “alt-right organization.” The base later said there was no issue with military members participating as long as they complied with regulations such as not wearing their uniforms.

