Atlanta officer used Taser on church deacon after he said he could not breathe, police video shows
By KATE BRUMBACK and SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Body camera video shows an Atlanta police officer responding to a minor car crash deployed a Taser on a church deacon after the man repeatedly said he could not breathe. In the video released Wednesday, Johnny Hollman Sr. disregards multiple commands by Officer Kiran Kimbrough to sign a traffic ticket. Kimbrough had determined Hollman was at fault for the Aug. 10 crash. Hollman became unresponsive during his subsequent arrest and later died. His relatives have called on prosecutors to charge Kimbrough with murder. An attorney for Kimbrough, who was fired, says the officer acted lawfully.