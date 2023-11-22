Escaped inmate facing child sex charges in Tennessee captured in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of child sex charges who has been on the run for over a month after escaping custody in Tennessee has been captured in Florida. The FBI in Knoxville said on social media that 52-year-old Sean Williams was arrested without incident Tuesday in Pinellas County. The FBI said Williams escaped from a transport van on Oct. 18 while being moved from a detention facility in Kentucky to a federal courthouse in Tennessee. A lawyer representing Williams in the federal case didn’t immediately respond to an email. A court clerk said Williams had not appeared yet to answer the state charges.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and REBECCA REYNOLDS Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.