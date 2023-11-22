Germany and Italy agree on joint ‘action plan’ including energy, technology, climate protection

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Italy have agreed to work closer together in the fields of energy, technology, climate protection, security and cultural cooperation among other issues. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni signed a joint “action plan” in Berlin on Wednesday after a meeting of top officials from both countries and the two leaders’ participation earlier in the day in a virtual G20 summit. The action plan will lead to new cooperation projects and create new formats for cooperation, Scholz says. He specifically mentioned stronger cooperation in the field of energy to ensure long-term security of supply for gas and hydrogen. Scholz also announced the construction of a new pipeline across the Alps.

