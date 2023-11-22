Less than 2 years after nearly being killed by Russian bomb, Fox’s Benjamin Hall returns to Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Less than two years after nearly being killed by a Russian bomb while reporting, Fox News’ Benjamin Hall returned to Ukraine this week. Hall interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received an award from him. Hall said he also returned to pay tribute to his two Fox colleagues who were killed on the same reporting trip, and to prove that journalism continues despite the dangers. Hall has gone through dozens of surgeries for his injuries, which included losing his right leg below the knee. Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO, accompanied Hall on his trip back to Ukraine.

