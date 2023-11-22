Maryland hate crime commission member suspended for anti-Israel social media posts

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Attorney General has suspended a member of the state’s new commission aimed at addressing hate crimes after she posted on social media criticizing the recent actions of Israel in Gaza. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said his office only recently learned about the social media posts of Zainab Chaudry, who directs the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Chaudry has defended her posts in an interview with The Washington Post. She said she’s using her personal social media account to express support for Palestinians suffering through attacks and a growing humanitarian crisis.

