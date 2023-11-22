Military scientists identify remains of Indiana soldier who died in German WWII battle

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Military scientists have identified the remains of an Indiana soldier who died in World War II when the tank he was commanding was struck by an anti-tank round during a battle in Germany. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday the remains of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gene F. Walker of Richmond, Indiana, were identified nearly 79 years after his death. The 27-year-old Walker was commanding an M4 Sherman tank in November 1944 when it was struck by an anti-tank round near Hücheln, Germany. Remains that were recovered in December 1944 from a burned-out tank were identified as Walker’s in July after being exhumed in 2021 from a cemetery in Belgium.

