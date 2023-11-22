Palestinian flag displayed by fans of Scottish club Celtic at Champions League game draws UEFA fine

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The display of a liberation flag among hundreds of Palestinian flags at a Champions League game by fans of Scottish club Celtic cost the team a UEFA fine of $19,000. The fans of the Scottish champions have long publicly supported the Palestinian cause and defied requests from the club not to do so on Oct. 25 when the team hosted Atletico Madrid. UEFA charged Celtic for a “provocative message of an offensive nature” inside the stadium for the red and white flag of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

