Rebels claim to capture more ground in Congo’s east, raising further concerns about election safety

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A rebel group with alleged links to neighboring Rwanda claims to have seized a key town in Congo’s conflict-hit eastern region amid intense fighting. It raises further security concerns ahead of the country’s Dec. 20 presidential election. The AP is not immediately able to verify who is in control Mweso town, which is about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma. The Congolese army confirms there is fighting under way around the area. Congo blames Rwanda for destabilizing it by backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda denies this.

