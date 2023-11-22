Republic of Congo marks a day of mourning for 31 dead in a stadium stampede

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Republic of Congo’s government says it’s paying the medical bills for 145 people injured in a stampede at a military recruitment event as the country marked a national day of mourning for the 31 dead. A crisis committee led by the prime minister’s office said that funeral expenses also would be covered by the government and that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the “appalling tragedy.” The Congolese Armed Forces Command already had announced that all recruitment operations were suspended in the capital, Brazzaville, until further notice following the tragedy late Monday. According to the World Bank, the youth unemployment rate in the country is about 42% and poverty widespread.

