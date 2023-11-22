Suspended Alabama priest married the 18-year-old he fled to Italy with, records show

MOBLE, Ala. (AP) — Records show that a suspended Alabama priest recently married the teenager he fled to Italy with this summer. A marriage certificate filed Monday in Mobile County shows that 30-year-old Catholic priest Alex Crow married the 18-year-old. Crow left the country in late July with the teen. She is a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen High School where Crow sometimes visited theology classes. Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced in July that he had suspended Crow and forbidden him from acting as a priest. The Archdiocese of Mobile said Wednesday that Rodi expects the Vatican to remove Crow from the priesthood. Earlier this month, the Mobile County district attorney said it had closed an investigation into criminal wrongdoing in the pair’s relationship.

