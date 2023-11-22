Tiger Woods and son Charlie to play in PNC Championship again
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Maybe the reason Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week in the Bahamas is to prepare for what really matters: The father-son appearance in the PNC Championship. Woods and 14-year-old Charlie are confirmed to be play the PNC Championship for the fourth straight year. It’s the only tournament he hasn’t missed since 2020. They were runner-up in 2021. The 36-hole event starts Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida. New to the 20-team field of major champions and their relatives is Steve Stricker. He’ll be playing with daughter Izzi, a high school state champion in Wisconsin.