Track coach pleads guilty in federal court to tricking women into sending him nude photos

BOSTON (AP) — A former college track and field coach accused of setting up sham social media and email accounts in an attempt to trick women into sending him nude or semi-nude photos of themselves has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Steve Waithe, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 12 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and one count of computer fraud. Prosecutors say Waithe also pleaded guilty to cyberstalking one victim through text messages and hacked into her Snapchat account. A lawyer for Waithe has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

