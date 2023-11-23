EU sends border police reinforcements to Finland over fears that Russia is behind a migrant influx
By LORNE COOK and JARI TANNER
Associated Press
HELSINKI (AP) — The European Union’s border agency says that it will send dozens of officers and equipment as reinforcements to Finland to help police its borders amid suspicion that Russia is behind an influx of migrants arriving to the country. Frontex said Thursday that it expects a “significant reinforcement” made up of 50 border guard officers and other staff along with patrol cars and additional equipment to be put in place as soon as next week. Around 600 migrants without proper visas and documentation have arrived in Finland so far this month compared to a few dozen in September and October. They include people from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Kenya, Morocco and Somalia.