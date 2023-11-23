Madagascar president on course for reelection as supporters claim they were promised money to vote

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina is on course for reelection in a vote boycotted by most opposition candidates. With 85% of ballots counted, Rajoelina had received 59.7% of the vote in last week’s election, according to the national electoral commission. Such a margin of victory would eliminate the need for a runoff election and give him a third term as leader of the Indian Ocean island of 28 million. The former DJ and mayor of the capital, Antananarivo, was president of a post-coup provisional government in 2009-2014. He was elected as president in 2019. Since last week’s election, supporters have lined up outside his party’s offices claiming they were promised payouts in return for their votes.

