Skip to Content
AP National News

Madagascar president on course for reelection as supporters claim they were promised money to vote

By
Published 3:34 AM

By SARAH TETAUD
Associated Press

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina is on course for reelection in a vote boycotted by most opposition candidates. With 85% of ballots counted, Rajoelina had received 59.7% of the vote in last week’s election, according to the national electoral commission. Such a margin of victory would eliminate the need for a runoff election and give him a third term as leader of the Indian Ocean island of 28 million. The former DJ and mayor of the capital, Antananarivo, was president of a post-coup provisional government in 2009-2014. He was elected as president in 2019. Since last week’s election, supporters have lined up outside his party’s offices claiming they were promised payouts in return for their votes.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content