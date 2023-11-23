Skip to Content
On the cusp of global climate talks, UN chief Guterres visits crucial Antarctica

Published 6:24 AM

By ISABELLA O’MALLEY and ALEXANDRE PLAZA
Associated Press

KING GEORGE ISLAND, Antarctica (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the world to slash gases that warm the planet during a visit to Antarctica, a frozen continent that helps regulate Earth’s climate. Warming air and ocean temperatures are causing large amounts of ice to melt, increasing future sea level rise. The visit comes days before nations converge in Dubai for COP28 to collectively address climate change.

Associated Press

