Bird flu still taking toll on industry as 1.35 million chickens are being killed on an Ohio egg farm

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 1.35 million chickens are being slaughtered on an Ohio egg farm as the bird flu continues to take a toll on the industry. The outbreak that began in early 2022 has been much less severe this year as fewer cases of the virus are being found among the wild birds that spread it, but there have still been more than 8 million birds killed this year to help control the spread of the disease. A year ago, nearly 58 million birds were slaughtered because of the virus. Farmers work hard to keep the disease off their farms but it is difficult to keep it out entirely.

