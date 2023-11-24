Indian authorities release Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah after 21 months in prison

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities have released a prominent Kashmir journalist on bail nearly two years after he was arrested on accusations of publishing “anti-national content” and “glorifying terrorism.” Fahad Shah, founder and editor of news portal The Kashmir Walla, was arrested in February 2022 under India’s sedition and anti-terror laws. A court last week granted him bail, saying there was not enough evidence to try him for terrorism. Shah’s confinement highlighted the widening crackdown against journalists in the region. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, press freedoms in India have steadily shrunk since he was first elected in 2014.

