UN chief gives interview from melting Antarctica on eve of global climate summit

KING GEORGE ISLAND, Antarctica (AP) — On the eve of international climate talks, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited globally-important Antarctica, where ice that’s been frozen for millions of years is melting due to human-caused climate change, sending the message that “we absolutely need to act immediately.” The visit comes just before the COP28 climate talks begin in Dubai. Guterres accompanied by Chilean President Gabriel Boric witnessed the thawing landscape firsthand. Antarctica plays a significant role in regulating Earth’s climate because it reflects sunlight away from Earth and drives major ocean currents. Guterres mentioned the big responsibility Sultan al-Jaber, president of the upcoming climate talks and head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has to encourage more clean energy investments.

By ISABELLA O’MALLEY and ALEXANDRE PLAZA Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.