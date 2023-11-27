Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act

NEW YORK (AP) — For a year, New York’s Adult Survivors Act gave adults claiming they had been sexually assaulted a chance to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the assaults occurred. It did that by suspending legal deadlines that otherwise would have made it impossible. When the one-year law expired last week, more than 3,700 filings had been made in state courts as well as an undetermined number in federal courts. Many named institutions like hospitals and the state’s prisons and jails. But several made headlines for suing well-known celebrities and politicians.

