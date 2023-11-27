One year after protests shook China, participants ponder the meaning of the brief flare of defiance
By HUIZHONG WU and DAKE KANG
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — A year ago, Li Houchen was on the streets of Shanghai, hollering “Freedom!” to protest China’s harsh “zero COVID” controls and growing authoritarianism. He was one of thousands of people demonstrating across China in what came to be called the White Paper movement, after the blank sheets of paper protesters used to represent the country’s strict censorship controls. The protests were a brief flare of defiance, the most direct challenge to the Communist Party’s authority in decades. Yet one year later, China has all but forgotten the protests. The state reacted quickly, breaking up the marches with arrests and threats and ending COVID-19 controls.