Relatives and a friend of Israelis kidnapped and killed by Hamas visit Australia’s Parliament House

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Relatives and a friend of Israelis kidnapped and killed by Hamas are visiting Australia this week and sharing personal stories in an effort to lobby for international support for all hostages to be freed — and to support Israel’s war effort. The group of five will meet political leaders during a two-day visit in Canberra. They are also expected to share their experiences with members of the community in Sydney and Melbourne during a weeklong Australian trip.

