US closes border crossing to vehicles and limits traffic at another in response to illegal entries

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. authorities say they are closing a Texas border crossing to vehicles and limiting traffic at an Arizona crossing to shift more resources to illegal entries. The decision is the latest sign of how fast-changing migration routes are challenging the government to keep up. Customs and Border Protection said it was closing one of two bridges to vehicles on Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas. The town of about 30,000 people was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings for a while last year. The federal agency is reducing vehicle entries in Lukeville, Arizona, as well. The remote desert crossing has become a major migration route.

