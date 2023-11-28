14-year-old boy charged with murder after stabbing at NC school kills 1 student, injures another

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a high school that left one student dead and another hospitalized. Raleigh police say the stabbing happened during a fight at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday morning. Officials say a 15-year-old student died and a 16-year-old student remains hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police say the 14-year-old was charged with murder on a juvenile petition. Police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo says the teen was a student at the school. Officials didn’t immediately release the name of the student who died. The school was closed on Tuesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.