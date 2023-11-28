After a flat tire, Arizona Cardinals linebacker got to game with an assist from Phoenix family

A Phoenix family came to the rescue of Arizona Cardinals player Jesse Luketa, who had a fumble on the road to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The linebacker told AZfamily.com he was 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium in Glendale when his car’s tire became flat. At a Phoenix gas station and pressed to make it in time for pre-game warm-ups, Luketa approached the Phillips family. All dressed in Cardinals jerseys, they were clearly going to the game. Luketa says they didn’t believe he was a player at first. The family got him to the stadium on time. To show his appreciation, Luketa is giving them tickets to the team’s next home game.

By The Associated Press

