Kansas unveiled a new blue and gold license plate. People hated it and now it’s back to square 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The governor of Kansas is bowing to criticism of a new state license plate and halting production of a design that many people consider ugly and dull. Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement came only six days after her office unveiled the navy blue and deep gold plate design, which she had praised as reflecting the state’s optimism. The plate would have replaced the current plates, which are pale blue with navy letters and numbers and feature an embossed representation of the state seal, mostly in white. Those plates have over time become harder for law enforcement officers to read on the road. Kelly promised an eventual public vote on several designs.

