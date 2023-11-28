Latvia’s chief diplomat pursues NATO’s top job, saying a clear vision on Russia is needed

BRUSSELS (AP) — Latvia’s foreign minister is staking a claim to the top job at NATO. Krisjanis Karins says NATO needs a consensus builder who is committed to defense spending and has a clear vision of how to handle Russia. NATO is likely to name a new secretary general at its next summit in Washington in July. Former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg has been the alliance’s top civilian official since 2014. Most NATO countries had been keen to name a woman to the top post. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is considered a strong candidate. Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is also a front runner.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.