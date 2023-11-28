New Google geothermal electricity project could be a milestone for clean energy

Google announced Tuesday that an advanced geothermal project has begun pumping carbon-free electricity onto the Nevada electric grid to feed Google data centers there. Google and Houston-based Fervo Energy partnered to develop next-generation geothermal power that runs 24 hours a day. Fervo says getting electrons onto the grid for the first time is a milestone many new energy companies never reach. The International Energy Agency has long projected geothermal could be a serious solution to climate change but its potential has been mostly unrealized until now. Today’s announcement could mark a turning point. Fervo is using a first pilot project in Nevada to launch others, including one in Utah that will deliver far more carbon-free electricity to the grid.

