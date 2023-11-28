Pope punishes leading critic Cardinal Burke in second action against conservative American prelates

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to take measures to punish Cardinal Raymond Burke, who is one of his highest-ranking critics. Two people briefed on the measures say Francis has decided to revoke Burke’s right to a Vatican apartment and salary. Burke’s secretary says he hasn’t received any notification of the measures. One of the people said Francis had reasoned that Burke was a source of “disunity” in the church. Francis fired the 75-year-old canon lawyer as the Vatican’s high court justice in 2014. He has become one of the most outspoken critics of the pope since then.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.