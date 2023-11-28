The family of an infant hostage pleads for his release as Israel-Hamas truce winds down

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life in Hamas captivity. The 10-month-old was abducted from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7, when Palestinian militants snatched about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza. Despite being the youngest captive, Bibas hasn’t been included yet in the lists of hostages being freed by Hamas under a temporary cease-fire and won’t be coming out Tuesday, his family said. His ordeal has become a symbol for many of the brutality of Hamas’ attack.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.