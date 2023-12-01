Blinken sees goals largely unfulfilled in Mideast trip, even as Israel pledges to protect civilians

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the Mideast this week looking to press for agreements to extend the Gaza cease-fire, step up the release of hostages held by Hamas and limit Palestinian civilian casualties if fighting with Israel resumed. He left Friday with his goals largely unfulfilled. Blinken wrapped up his third Middle East tour since the Israel-Hamas war started in October with decidedly mixed results. He arrived with hopes to further extend a cease-fire agreement but watched as it collapsed under new Hamas attacks and Israeli airstrikes. And it remained uncertain if Israel would follow through on commitments to protect Palestinian civilians from military operations or whether Hamas would engage in future hostage negotiations.

