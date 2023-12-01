Blue over ‘G0BLUE’: University of Michigan grad sues after losing license plate

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan graduate is suing the state over the loss of his revered “G0BLUE” car license plate. Joseph Hardig III says the plate has been on family vehicles for years. But he was told it was assigned to another car owner when he recently tried to renew it at a Secretary of State office. The state won’t comment on the dispute. Hardig says he and his family are “huge” fans of the university. He is asking a judge to block the state from giving the plate to another Michigan graduate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.