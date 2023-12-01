Court pauses federal policy allowing abortion clinic operators to get grants — but only in Ohio

An appeals court has paused enforcement of a federal government regulation that allows abortion providers to receive family planning grants — but only in Ohio. Since the 1980s, Republican presidential administrations have imposed rules keeping the providers from receiving the grants. Democratic administrations have allowed it. A dozen GOP state attorneys general challenged President Joe Biden’s version of the rule. This week, a split appeals panel put enforcement of the rule on hold in Ohio, which said its health department lost funding to Planned Parenthood because of it.

