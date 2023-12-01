Former Colombian military officer accused in base bombing extradited to Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A former Colombian military officer accused of injuring dozens, including three U.S. soldiers, in a bombing attack at a Colombian military base has been extradited to South Florida. Court records show that a five-count indictment against 39-year-old Andres Fernando Medina Rodriguez was unsealed Friday in Miami federal court. Court records list another man charged in the indictment, Ciro Alfonso Gutierrez Ballesteros, as a fugitive. According to the indictment, Medina Rodriguez and others planned a bombing attack at the Colombian 30th Army Brigade Base in Cucuta, Colombia. Prosecutors say Medina Rodriguez was instructed to purchase a vehicle, which was taken to Venezuela and outfitted with the explosives.

