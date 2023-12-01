Hezbollah and Israeli troops exchange fire along the border as 2 civilians are killed in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has attacked several Israeli army posts along the border and Israel shelled a village in southern Lebanon, killing two civilians. Friday’s attacks are the first by Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel border since a truce went into effect last Friday between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas group, an ally of Hezbollah. That cease-fire collapsed on Friday, plunging the conflict back into open combat. Israel’s shelling of the Lebanese village of Houla killed a woman and her son. That’s according to security officials. The latest deaths raise to at least 16 the number of civilians killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past eight weeks.

