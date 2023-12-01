Skip to Content
AP National News

House Republicans reiterate their demand for Hunter Biden to appear for a private deposition

By
Published 12:11 PM

By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are demanding that Hunter Biden appear this month for a closed-door deposition, rejecting his offer to testify publicly while pledging to release a transcript of the private interview for transparency. House Oversight Committee chair James Comer and Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan reiterated the parameters of the subpoena issued last month to Hunter Biden in a letter to his attorney Friday. This comes after the president’s son refused their request for closed-door testimony, saying it can be manipulated. Republicans have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Joe Biden in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content