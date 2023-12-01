Skip to Content
Illinois appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence

Published 9:57 AM

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

An appeals court has upheld the disorderly conduct convictions of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police. Smollett, who appeared in the TV show “Empire,” challenged the role of a special prosecutor, jury selection, evidence and many other aspects of the case. But all were turned aside in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court.

