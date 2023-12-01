Jury orders egg suppliers to pay $17.7 million in damages for price gouging in 2000s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury in Illinois has delivered a verdict of $17.7 million in damages to several major food manufacturing companies who sued egg producers over a conspiracy to limit the supply of eggs in the U.S. years ago. That amount is tripled to more than $53 million under federal law. The ruling came Friday in a long-running lawsuit against suppliers that was filed in federal court in 2011. Food manufacturing giants including Kraft Foods Global, Inc. and The Kellogg Company argued that egg suppliers limited the U.S. domestic supply of eggs through various means to increase prices. Two of the egg suppliers indicated they would appeal the decision Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.