King Charles III draws attention by wearing a Greek flag tie after London-Athens diplomatic spat

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s King Charles III has caused some raised eyebrows by wearing a tie adorned with a pattern of Greek flags to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. He chose the neckwear after a diplomatic spat between the U.K. government and Greece over the Parthenon Marbles. The king’s late father, Prince Philip, was born into the Greek royal family, and Charles has deep ties to the country. Buckingham Palace declined to comment. Charles has worn the tie before, as recently as last week. That was before British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled a planned meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis because of a dispute over ancient sculptures from Athens that are in the British Museum.

